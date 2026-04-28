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Photo 1245
Angel
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
28th April 2026 9:24am
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nature
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flowers
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pink
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cyclamen
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