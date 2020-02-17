At Last a Drop of Rain

With other parts of our country under flood we have gone for 41 days without a "meaningful drop of rain (more than a millimetre) and it is causing the water supplies to be stretched a wee bit causing restriction to be put in place. As I live in a rural area we are on Tank water (captured rain water) not town supply so are getting rather low. We can order water to fill our tanks but the wait for this to happen is 6 weeks because of the high demand. Today was the first drop of rain for a while. Unfortunately not enough to add to the tank. Fingers crossed for a little more soon.