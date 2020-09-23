Sign up
Photo 435
Hot Buds
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1380
photos
78
followers
67
following
119% complete
red
,
abstract
,
stilllife
Granagringa
ace
What a compelling image, at least for me. The filling of the frame, the light and shadow, the varied angles and the glowing background... each element adds to the image.
September 23rd, 2020
