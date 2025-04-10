Sign up
Previous
Photo 520
Who you Looking at?
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
1
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1752
photos
71
followers
58
following
142% complete
View this month »
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Latest from all albums
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
520
1231
1232
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Collection of ideas
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
10th April 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
animal
,
zoo
,
penguin
,
seabird
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up of this new to me bird, that eye sure is looking at you!
April 28th, 2025
