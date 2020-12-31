Previous
Looking forward to more of these in 2021 by kirkie34
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Dean

ace
@kirkie34
Not far of being fifty and am certainly unfit and fat. Kids all grown up and it's just work and more work, but am grateful...
sheri
Let's hope more beauty awaits.
December 31st, 2020  
