Old School Shaving by kirkie34
Old School Shaving

Present from the wife. Old style shaving brush and soap holder. I have been using a cheaper brush and I enjoy shaving this way compared the canned gel/foam.
2nd January 2021

Dean

Not far of being fifty and am certainly unfit and fat. Kids all grown up and it's just work and more work, but am grateful...
