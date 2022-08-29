Previous
Fallen Family Remembered by kirsty68
Kieran at Chatham Naval Memorial. Paying tribute to his Great Uncle, Petty Officer William (Billy) Dye, killed in action on his submarine in WW2.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Kirsty

@kirsty68
