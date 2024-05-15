Our Story How We Humbly Began by kitchenappliancesadelaide
1 / 365

Our Story How We Humbly Began

We are a family owned business in Adelaide, Australia with over 45 years technical experience in servicing the humble appliance – so we know our stuff. Each day at Adelaide Kitchen Appliances is a dynamic blend of customer service, teamwork, and dedication to excellence. From assisting customers to managing operations, I play a pivotal role in ensuring top-notch service and satisfaction. As an owner, I'm committed to upholding our reputation for quality and innovation of Kitchen Appliances Adelaide, making every day an opportunity to elevate culinary experiences across Adelaide.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Chris Ktoris

@kitchenappliancesadelaide
As an owner, I'm driven by a vision of excellence, constantly innovating to meet the needs of our community. Together, we're transforming kitchens and enhancing...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise