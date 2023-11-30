Sign up
Kite Foiling Ventures
Kite foiling has never been this fun! A captivating evolution in water sports, has taken flight in the skilled hands. Making
kite foiling
accessible, ensuring safety while embracing the thrill of riding waves above water.e
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Pamela Bright
@kitefoiling
A sports enthusiast by heart. Co-owner at Assault Assault Boardriding in New Zealand.
kite
foiling
