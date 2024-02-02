Previous
The winter walkway by kitkat365
34 / 365

The winter walkway

Just filling in a day I missed. So edited this pic from my recent walk. Thought I made it look quite spooky.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
Amanda R. ace
What a cool looking path! Looks fantastic in b&w!
February 11th, 2024  
John
Fab perspective
February 11th, 2024  
