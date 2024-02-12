I like to be different :-)

Previous
The albino squirrel, There used to only be one but I’m sure I spotted 2 in the park, Although they can be very quick!! This one was so tame, I didn’t have anything to feed him but I can’t wait to see how truly tame he is one day.
12th February 2024

Cathy 💫

