45 / 365
I like to be different :-)
The albino squirrel, There used to only be one but I’m sure I spotted 2 in the park, Although they can be very quick!! This one was so tame, I didn’t have anything to feed him but I can’t wait to see how truly tame he is one day.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th February 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels
