Please come here!! by kitkat365
54 / 365

Please come here!!

Please stroke me, you have taken enough photos of me.

This is her signal she just wants to be stroked.

After sitting there patiently she works her paw magic.

22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
14% complete

