Hello, Who are you! by kitkat365
60 / 365

Hello, Who are you!

I think I made a new friend. We both enjoyed each others company, First weary of each other but soon was enjoying the greener grass I was picking on my side. Horses are so therapeutic 🥰
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
16% complete

John Falconer ace
A well photographed beautiful horse.
February 28th, 2024  
