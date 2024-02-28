Sign up
60 / 365
Hello, Who are you!
I think I made a new friend. We both enjoyed each others company, First weary of each other but soon was enjoying the greener grass I was picking on my side. Horses are so therapeutic 🥰
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
60
photos
29
followers
32
following
John Falconer
ace
A well photographed beautiful horse.
February 28th, 2024
