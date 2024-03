Not for sale!!!

Not the best of pics as quite difficult capturing something through glass but it amazed me to see some piranhas in a tank at a garden centre in Kent. I did ask a member of staff why they have piranhas if they’re not for sale. Apparently they are there to feed on any rude customers. So that explains why they are not for resale . Haha.



Truth is they started of somehow with 2 small ones as babies and now they can’t release them for sale!