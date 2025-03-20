Previous
Spring Sunset by kitkat365
107 / 365

Spring Sunset

As people start to watch the sunset on the pebbles brings a warming feeling that summer is near and soon will be paddle boarding season.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
