Previous
Next
AXL by kittinelson
1 / 365

AXL

This is the predominant subject for my Project 365 - He's just 4 months old and has been with me for the last four weeks. It's not easy to catch a still shot of him but as I get to know him I'm going to share that experience with you.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Kitti Nelson

@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise