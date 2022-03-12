Sign up
2 / 365
snuggles with Axl
I avoid selfies so this will probably be the only one in my project - This is where he likes to sleep every chance he gets.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
Kitti Nelson
@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105G
Taken
12th March 2022 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
kitten
,
axl
,
norwegian-forest-cat
,
smoke-&-white
