3 / 365
Treat trap
Always up for a treat - Axl is slowly learning to manipulate his new toy but as getting Mum to work itis much quicker - so really he is training me.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Kitti Nelson
@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
Tags
kitten
,
axl
,
norwegian-forest-cat
,
smoke & white
