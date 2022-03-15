Sign up
5 / 365
Toe beans
Resting after running madly around the house for the last 45 minutes - I'm going into work for a rest break
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Kitti Nelson
@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
1
2
3
4
5
Album
365
Tags
kitten
,
axl
,
norwegian forest cat
,
smoke & white"e
