Selfie? by kittinelson
8 / 365

Selfie?

Axl on top of his world - quiet day at home but Mum is about to go to work so I'm on my own recognicance - first the cat room then the world
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Kitti Nelson

@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
