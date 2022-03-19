Previous
Check out the paws by kittinelson
Check out the paws

I love the fact that he's very snuggly but Axl is also a 2.8 kg tyrant - Every time I go to move he bolts upright and hangs on with every claw. Little A'hole but for some reason I adore him.
Kitti Nelson

