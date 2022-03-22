Previous
Mine by kittinelson
Mine

I was going to pass this blanket on to a local shelter but Axl decided to appropriate it. Once again I am powerless....
Kitti Nelson

@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
