Previous
Next
Attack kitty by kittinelson
15 / 365

Attack kitty

It's a thought process where he goes from sweet to cunning in the blink of an eye and then pounces.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Kitti Nelson

@kittinelson
I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand. - I joke that I have waited for my new boy, Axl, for...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise