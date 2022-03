Snuggle time

I think, in these horrific times, that this boy is the calm at the eye of my daily storm - work is at times challenging - at other times confronting. The invasion of the Ukraine and Putin's paranoia and grandiosity feel to me like there are no aspects of sanity or empathy left and there are not enough prisons and hospitals to contain the insane and "in charge". I try to avoid misandrous comments but Russia could use a woman president. Preferably one with a cat or five ....and a few dogs.