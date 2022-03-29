Previous
Bathroom Guardian by kittinelson
18 / 365

Bathroom Guardian

I no longer get to shower alone.
Strangely, I don't feel that much safer....
Thinking peace and safety for the homeless and displaced - animal or human....
Kitti Nelson

I am a Psychiatric Nurse living and working in Christchurch, New Zealand.
