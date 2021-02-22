Previous
Next
Desolate, but not God forsaken by kivi
2 / 365

Desolate, but not God forsaken

I took this photo at midday while trying to figure out aperture etc. I'm still learning, but know now midday is not a good time of day to take this kind of pics
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Jaqi

@kivi
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise