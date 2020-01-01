Sign up
Photo 2994
The boys
Happy 2020. A new year and I'm still here. These two don't stay still for a photo, so this isn't the best shot. But hey, it's my only photo so there you have it :)
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
0
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 9th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3367
photos
93
followers
42
following
820% complete
View this month »
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
1st January 2020 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
