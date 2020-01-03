Sign up
Going up in the freezing fog
It appears my little camera did take a photo, even though I thought it wasn't working. So it's not a great shot as I couldn't see what I was doing, and not particularly great conditions that day either, but still fun to be out.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
