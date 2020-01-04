Previous
Next
Red Chair by kiwichick
Photo 2997

Red Chair

Today the sun came out. Along with it came some strong winds, so many of the chairs were on a wind hold this morning. Luckily by the early afternoon the wind subsided and the chairs opened up.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise