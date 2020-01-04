Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2997
Red Chair
Today the sun came out. Along with it came some strong winds, so many of the chairs were on a wind hold this morning. Luckily by the early afternoon the wind subsided and the chairs opened up.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
4th January 2020 11:48am
