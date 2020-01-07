Previous
Knitting by kiwichick
Photo 3000

Knitting

First my daughter learned to knit, and then she taught her little brother. So now they are both working on knitting projects!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Photo Details

