Getting ready for their first game by kiwichick
Photo 3013

Getting ready for their first game

My eldest played in his first ever basketball game today. He wasn't very confident as he's new to the game, but it went okay. The team lost but not by too much, and I can see plenty of room for improvement!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
julia ace
He should do well once he gets into it .. he certainly got the height .. something else to keep you busy ..
January 24th, 2020  
