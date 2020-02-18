Sign up
Photo 3028
Second game of Basketball
My expectations were low after their first game, but it was awesome to see how much they had improved. They played a great game against a fun team, and this time they managed a win.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Kristin
Awesome action shot. Cool how you can tell the Royals are playing at home as the jersey matches the wall decal colours. (And the word 'Home')
February 19th, 2020
