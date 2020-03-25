Previous
More Monopoly by kiwichick
Photo 3048

More Monopoly

We've never had a more relaxing Spring break. The kids won't know what's hit them next week when homeschooling starts ;)
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
