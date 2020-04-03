Previous
We went for a short walk, the first time my youngest two had left the vicinity of our house in the last two weeks. It was nice to get some fresh air and enjoy a different view.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
Mallory ace
This is precious. Love her smile and how she turned her head.
April 4th, 2020  
