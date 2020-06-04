Previous
The kids at Little McPhee falls by kiwichick
Photo 3110

The kids at Little McPhee falls

I hiked back to this lovely spot with the kids today. So nice to be out in the bush.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Lesley Chisholm

