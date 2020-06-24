Sign up
Photo 3121
Rainstorms and rainbows
It was one of those days, where one minutes it's lovely sunshine and the next a rainstorm comes in. It made for some pretty scenes at least, and luckily most of the day was sunny.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
KWind
ace
Wow... magical! Love the rainbow and layered mountains!
June 28th, 2020
kali
ace
beautiful
June 28th, 2020
