Previous
Next
The library is open by kiwichick
Photo 3126

The library is open

It's been a long couple of months without actual physical books to read. Thank goodness our local library is open, just in time for summer.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise