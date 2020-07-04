Previous
First dip in the pool by kiwichick
Photo 3127

First dip in the pool

It's the first time in 3 years we've had the pool up, and I think this year it'll get a lot of use. The kids tried it out today, and found it a little cool. We need some warmer weather to heat it up!
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
