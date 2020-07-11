Previous
100 Acre Wood by kiwichick
Photo 3130

100 Acre Wood

I recently heard about a nearby walking trail called the 100 Acre Wood. Headed out there with my eldest and we had a nice hike in the old growth forest.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Phil Howcroft
great scale lesley
July 11th, 2020  
