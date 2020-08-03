Previous
Bike ride with the kids by kiwichick
I went for a ride with these two up to the ski hill and back. Believe it or not it's the first ride all 3 of us have done together in a very long time!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
