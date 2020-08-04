Sign up
Photo 3142
The boys in the falls
I'm now on a mission to visit some of the waterfalls in the area. These are the Glade Creek Falls, and are really beautiful. I was trying to take some slow shutter speed photos when the boys decided to get wet, and this was the result.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
