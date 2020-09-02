Previous
The kids enjoying the view by kiwichick
Photo 3156

The kids enjoying the view

Once again I'm falling way behind! We've been away camping again, and scored with a lovely view at our campsite. It's been a very different and relaxing summer for us, which has been quite the treat. No racing around to swim practice or swim meets.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Photo Details

Tina Mac
It’s been an interesting summer for us too. We have explored so much we wouldn’t have otherwise, and just kind of slowed down. That part of it has been very refreshing! This looks like another lovely camping spot.
September 7th, 2020  
