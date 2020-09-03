Sign up
Photo 3157
Shannon Lake
I've enjoyed exploring our own region more this summer, and finding such beautiful spots as this one. It was a fun hike with the kids and friends. So glad we did it.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Carole G
ace
Certainly looks like a beautiful area. It's been a weird year so far, that's for sure.
September 7th, 2020
Tina Mac
Beautiful! And snow?! Wow.
September 7th, 2020
