Shannon Lake

I've enjoyed exploring our own region more this summer, and finding such beautiful spots as this one. It was a fun hike with the kids and friends. So glad we did it.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Lesley Chisholm

Carole G ace
Certainly looks like a beautiful area. It's been a weird year so far, that's for sure.
September 7th, 2020  
Tina Mac
Beautiful! And snow?! Wow.
September 7th, 2020  
