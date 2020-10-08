Previous
Next
A reluctant photo by kiwichick
Photo 3183

A reluctant photo

It was a tad windy, and I only took a couple of photos. He likes how much lighter his hair is now.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise