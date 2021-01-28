Sign up
Photo 3241
Views from the Red chair
I managed to get up to the hill for a couple of runs. So nice to be out in the fresh snow!
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
2
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
julia
ace
Looks pretty...tho' chilly.
January 28th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Just like a postcard! Gorgeous!!
January 29th, 2021
