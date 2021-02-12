Previous
Family paint night via Zoom by kiwichick
Photo 3250

Family paint night via Zoom

We signed up for a family paint night with the amazing local artist Steph Gauvin. It was so nice to be stepped through the process (via zoom), and of course our paintings all ended up looking a little different.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
kali ace
nice thing to do as a family
February 16th, 2021  
