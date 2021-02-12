Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3250
Family paint night via Zoom
We signed up for a family paint night with the amazing local artist Steph Gauvin. It was so nice to be stepped through the process (via zoom), and of course our paintings all ended up looking a little different.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3623
photos
80
followers
41
following
890% complete
View this month »
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
12th February 2021 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
nice thing to do as a family
February 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close