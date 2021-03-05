Sign up
Photo 3257
Super G training day
I finally got out to watch the kids training. Looks like fun, although not my cup of tea!
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3630
photos
80
followers
41
following
892% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
5th March 2021 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
