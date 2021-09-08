Sign up
Photo 3316
Walking up to school
This year he's on his own. No big brother to walk to school with.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
7th September 2021 8:17am
