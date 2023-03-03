Previous
U16 Westerns by kiwichick
U16 Westerns

Our club is hosting a large ski race with racers from all over Western Canada. Lots of early starts but so fun to be hosting big races here again.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Lesley Chisholm

