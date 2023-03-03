Sign up
Photo 3443
U16 Westerns
Our club is hosting a large ski race with racers from all over Western Canada. Lots of early starts but so fun to be hosting big races here again.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
0
1
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365!
3816
photos
76
followers
39
following
943% complete
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
3rd March 2023 9:39am
