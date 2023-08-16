Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3455
The boys on the ferry
Off to swim Provincials
I finally took my big camera on a trip, and will post a few photos over the next few days.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3828
photos
70
followers
38
following
946% complete
View this month »
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
16th August 2023 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close